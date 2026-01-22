China seeks deeper maritime ties with Malta in Central Mediterranean

China and Malta's Maritime Cooperation

BEIJING, Jan 22 (Reuters) - China is keen to deepen cooperation with Malta in shipping and port logistics, the Chinese Commerce Ministry said on Thursday, eager to leverage the island's strategic location in the Central Mediterranean.

Historical Context of Bilateral Relations

In an economic and trade cooperation meeting in Beijing, the ministry also told representatives from Malta that it was willing to strengthen "strategic alignment" with the country, one of the European Union's 27 member states.

Investment Under the Belt and Road Initiative

China and Malta have developed a close relationship since bilateral ties were established in 1972, with Valletta keen to help a major investor country promote relations with the EU, including access to the region's vast single market.

Malta's Stance on EU Tariffs

Under Chinese President Xi Jinping's Belt and Road initiative to build up global trade routes to China, state-owned and privately held Chinese companies have invested in Malta's infrastructure, including a stake in Malta Freeport Terminals, a major trans-shipment port in the Mediterranean, held by China Merchants Port Holdings.

Malta was one of the five EU nations that voted against imposing tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles in 2024.

(Reporting by Ryan Woo. Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Mark Potter)