China Expresses Regret Over Expiration of US-Russia Arms Treaty

China's Stance on Nuclear Arms Control

BEIJING, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday that the expiration of the U.S.-Russia arms treaty was regrettable, and urged the U.S. to resume dialogue with Russia on "strategic stability".

Impact of the New START Treaty Expiration

The New START treaty expired at the close of Wednesday, marking the end of over half a century of limits on both sides' strategic nuclear weapons. Russia said on Wednesday it was open to security talks but would resolutely counter any new "threats".

China's Nuclear Strategy

“China regrets the expiration of the New START Treaty, as the treaty is of great significance to maintaining global strategic stability,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said.

Calls for US-Russia Dialogue

“The international community is generally concerned that the expiration of the treaty will have a negative impact on the international nuclear arms control system and the global nuclear order.”

Russia had suggested that both sides continue to honor the treaty’s core limits, and the Chinese foreign ministry urged Washington to respond constructively.

“China calls on the United States to respond positively, handle the treaty’s follow‑up arrangements responsibly, and resume strategic stability dialogue with Russia as soon as possible. This is also the general expectation of the international community,” Lin said.

The Chinese foreign ministry reiterated that it adheres strictly to a self‑defence nuclear strategy.

“China has consistently adhered to a self-defense nuclear strategy, abided by the policy of no first use of nuclear weapons and has made unconditional commitments not to use or threaten to use nuclear weapons against non‑nuclear‑weapon states or nuclear‑weapon‑free zones,” Lin said, adding that China keeps its arsenal at the minimum level needed for national security.

Lin added that its nuclear forces are far smaller than those of Washington and Moscow and reiterated it would not join their bilateral arms‑reduction talks.

“China’s nuclear forces are not on the same level as those of the United States and Russia, and China will not participate in disarmament negotiations at this stage,” Lin said.

The White House said this week that President Donald Trump would decide the way forward on nuclear arms control, which he would "clarify on his own timeline".

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; writing by Ryan Woo and Jessie Pang; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Sharon Singleton)