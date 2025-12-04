Chase Buchanan Private Wealth Management Highlights Key Autumn 2025 Budget Takeaways for Expats

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website.

Following months of speculation, the global expat financial advisory specialists at Chase Buchanan Private Wealth Management have taken a first look at the major news affecting expatriates worldwide, as announced on 26th November, in the much-anticipated Autumn Budget.

While many of the measures had been 'floated' in the media and several announcements were made before the budget itself, a positive outcome has been the change in downgrade forecasts, which have seen considerable improvement.

Reporting on Outcomes From the 2025 Autumn Budget Relevant to Expats

The budget, as expected, contained numerous measures with an overarching objective of improving tax revenues to address a £20 billion shortfall in the UK's public finances. This significant package of measures is intended to enable the government to invest in the economy while building in greater fiscal contingencies than originally expected.

While many may not have a direct impact on expatriates' personal finances, others will, and they will come in addition to the reforms revealed in April, which included changes to inheritance tax exposure, pension transfer taxation, and the non-dom tax regime.

In summary, headline news includes the following:

Frozen income tax thresholds have been extended until April 2031, alongside National Insurance thresholds, meaning more taxpayers will fall into higher brackets. From April 2028, properties valued at £2 million or more will be subject to a high-value council tax surcharge, with rates ranging from £2,500 a year to £7,500 a year for properties worth £5 million or more. A cap will be imposed on pension salary sacrifice agreements from 2029, with contributions of £2,000 and above subject to the same rates as other pension contributions. New inheritance tax rules are being introduced to permit spouses to transfer 100% of any unused relief, a potentially useful tool in estate planning.





Lee Eldridge, Group CEO and Head of Investment Advisory from Chase Buchanan, says, ‘There is always great debate immediately following a budget, especially one with so many measures and reforms to consider. However, the bigger picture is that an ambitious strategy, and the buffer that the Chancellor has created to protect her commitment to her fiscal rules, mean there are unlikely to be additional adjustments in the subsequent budget.'

Other Measures Affecting British Expats Following the Autumn Budget Statement

Eldridge goes on to add that, 'Extracting the detail is important to ensure we analyse the changes with the most significance for expatriates. For some, the announcements around increases to the State Pension will be relevant, with many welcoming the increase to the basic rate of £440 a year and the new State Pension of £575 a year.

For others using investment and savings portfolios to build their wealth in anticipation of a future relocation, the reduction in the tax-free allowances on ISAs for those under 65 will be more impactful.

From April 2027, savers under pension age can deposit up to £12,000 a year in Cash ISAs, down from £20,000. However, the remainder of that allowance can be utilised for contributions into Stocks and Shares ISAs.

As wealth managers, our role is to continue to monitor the tax planning landscape and how these reforms affect each client or family, and to offer clear, personalised guidance to ensure all expats living anywhere in the world can navigate changes with the right support to make confident, informed decisions.'

Economic Outcomes From Rachel Reeve’s Autumn Budget

The Chancellor described her budget as a move towards fair taxes, strong public services, and to support economic stability, and following the announcements, revised forecasts have been released. These include projected economic growth of 1.5% for the current year, an improvement from the previously forecast 1%, but 1.4% in 2026, a decline from the previous 1.9%.

Inflation, an ongoing concern affecting living costs, is forecast at 3.5% this year, up from 3.2%, and is expected to improve to 2.5% next year, albeit at a higher rate than the 2.1% originally anticipated.

Eldridge says, ‘News of higher taxes, lower allowances and more stringent regulations can cause concern for those with clear, stable and well-thought-out financial plans who now need to revisit the drawing board. However, economic forecasts evolve fast, and we encourage any expats unsure of how the budget will affect their finances or plans to contact our knowledgeable advisers.’

Full details of the Autumn Budget announcements have been published via the HM Treasury site.

