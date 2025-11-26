Savers and the wealthy count the costs of UK tax-raising budget
Savers and the wealthy count the costs of UK tax-raising budget
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on November 26, 2025
Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website.
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on November 26, 2025
By Naomi Rovnick, Kirstin Ridley and Iain Withers
LONDON (Reuters) -British money managers hit out at a raft of tax increases on pensions, savers and investors in Wednesday's budget, saying it risked damaging people's appetite to save.
Finance minister Rachel Reeves unveiled more than 26 billion pounds ($34.4 billion) of fresh tax hikes to prop up government finances, with several falling on pension savers and the wealthy.
The broad sweep would take total public sector receipts to 1.5 trillion pounds and 42.4% of GDP by 2030-31 and will raise the tax burden to a post-war high, official forecasters said, in large part by dragging more people into higher tax brackets.
Stock and government bonds reacted positively to the budget, however, with the initial reading that Reeves' budget had bolstered UK fiscal credibility.
STEALTH TAX RISES AND SYMBOLIC MEASURES
"Chancellor Rachel Reeves opted for stealth tax rises and symbolic measures targeting wealth and property, while avoiding the inflationary consequences of new business taxes," said Tim Service, an investment manager at Jupiter Asset Management.
Among the measures, tax benefits will be cut for salary-sacrificed pension contributions and taxes hiked on dividends, property and savings income, raising a combined 7 billion pounds according to Office for Budget Responsibility forecasts.
The tax-free limit on cash savings accounts known as 'ISAs' will also be cut to 12,000 pounds from 20,000 pounds for under-65s from 2027, part of a government effort to encourage savers to invest in Britain's stock markets instead.
Shares in money managers rose on hopes they could benefit from savers switching to investments to hold on to tax benefits, although some cautioned that Britain had a less established investing culture than the United States.
St James Place's shares rose 5.3%, Aberdeen's by 2.6% and AJ Bell's by 3.2%. IG Group soared 10.3%.
Other new taxes - including one on homes worth more than 2 million pounds - would take time to bed in to see their full effect, wealth firms said.
"I think what we'll see is a lot of postponed investment decisions," said Jim Brown at Blick Rothenberg, a tax and accounting firm.
PENSION SAVERS HIT
One of the most criticised measures by investors was the reduction of tax benefits for salary-sacrificed pensions from 2029, which official forecasters estimated would raise a bigger-than-expected 4.7 billion pounds in 2029/30.
Under salary sacrifice schemes, individuals can put some of their pre-tax earnings into their pension. Both employer and employee avoid having to pay tax on it.
That perk will now be removed for any contributions above 2,000 pounds a year, a move that hits employers of the biggest earners and the highest paid hardest, since they put more into their pensions.
"Any step that disincentivises people saving is unhelpful," said Simeon Willis, chief investment officer at pensions consultancy XPS.
The lag before the policy is implemented could cause problems for the government, said former pensions minister and Lane Clark & Peacock partner Steve Webb.
"Three years to prepare is incredible and they just won't get the money ... Unpicking salary-sacrifice is messy," Webb said, noting some top-paid staff could opt for pay cuts and have their pension fully paid by their employer instead.
($1 = 0.7568 pounds)
(Editing by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes, Kirsten Donovan)