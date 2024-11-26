Published : , on

(Reuters) – British food catering firm Compass Group forecast a slightly slower-than-expected growth in 2025 profit on Tuesday after a 16% jump in the previous year on new businesses and staff returning to offices and eating at canteens.

The world’s largest caterer expects high single-digit growth in underlying operating profit for the year ending September 2025.

Analysts, on average, had expected fiscal 2025 underlying profit of $3.30 billion, implying growth of about 10%, according to a company-compiled poll.

Compass Group reported underlying operating profit of about $3 billion for the year ended Sept. 30, 2024, matching analysts’ average expectation of nearly $3 billion in a company-compiled consensus.

We’re investing in capex to drive net new business and are currently prioritising strategic acquisitions to further enhance our unique sectorised approach to clients,” CEO Dominic Blakemore said in a statement.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Rashmi Aich)