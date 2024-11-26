Published : , on

(Reuters) – Adani Green Energy said on Tuesday there is no new financial commitment under discussion with TotalEnergies, a day after the French oil major said it was pausing new investments into the Adani Group over U.S. bribery charges.

TotalEnergies’ move was the first major fallout after U.S. authorities last week charged Adani’s billionaire chairman, Gautam Adani, and seven other people, with agreeing to pay around $265 million in bribes to Indian government officials.

The Adani Group has said the accusations as well as those levelled by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in a parallel civil case are baseless and that it will seek “all possible legal recourse”.

TotalEnergies’ statement will not have any material impact on Adani Green Energy’s operations or its growth plan, Adani Green said in a stock exchange filing.

Adani Green’s shares were down 7% on Tuesday, extending a decline of 8% after TotalEnergies’ statement on Monday. The company has lost more than $9.5 billion in market value since the U.S. indictment.

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Clarence Fernandez)