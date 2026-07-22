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Beyond the Numbers: Rethinking How We Recognize Business Strength - Top Stories news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Beyond the Numbers: Rethinking How We Recognize Business Strength

Published by Barnali Pal Sinha

Posted on July 22, 2026

7 min read
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Business performance has traditionally been evaluated using financial outcomes.

Revenue.

Profitability.

Market share.

Return on equity.

Operating margins.

These measures remain essential because they reflect the results of organizational decisions.

However, they often measure outcomes rather than the capabilities that produce those outcomes.

Increasingly, organizations recognize that long-term success depends on assets that develop gradually and strengthen over time.

These include leadership capability, innovation, knowledge, organizational learning, technology, governance and customer trust.

Rather than replacing financial metrics, these capabilities complement them by providing a broader understanding of organizational strength.

Business Strength Is Becoming More Than Financial Performance

Strong financial results remain important.

Yet organizations increasingly recognize that sustained success depends upon capabilities that enable those results to continue.

These capabilities include:

  • organizational resilience

  • strategic leadership

  • innovation capacity

  • operational excellence

  • workforce capability

  • customer relationships

  • digital maturity

  • governance

Financial performance increasingly reflects how effectively these capabilities work together rather than any single factor alone.

Intangible Assets Are Becoming Strategic Differentiators

One of the most significant shifts in business measurement involves intangible assets.

These increasingly include:

  • software

  • proprietary technology

  • data

  • research and development

  • brands

  • organizational knowledge

  • employee expertise

  • intellectual property

McKinsey reports that investment in intangible assets has increased steadily over the past 25 years and that organizations investing most heavily in these capabilities consistently outperform slower-growing peers. (McKinsey & Company)

Unlike many physical assets, intangible assets often become more valuable as organizations continue improving and integrating them.

Leadership Quality Cannot Be Measured by Financial Statements Alone

Leadership shapes nearly every aspect of organizational performance.

Effective leadership influences:

  • strategic direction

  • capital allocation

  • organizational culture

  • innovation

  • talent development

  • customer relationships

These capabilities rarely appear directly in financial statements.

Yet they often determine whether organizations successfully adapt to changing business conditions over extended periods.

Organizations increasingly evaluate leadership by its ability to build sustainable capability rather than simply deliver short-term financial outcomes.

Organizational Capability Creates Long-Term Value

Competitive advantage increasingly depends on how organizations operate rather than only what they own.

Capabilities that support long-term performance include:

  • decision-making quality

  • operational discipline

  • cross-functional collaboration

  • continuous improvement

  • learning culture

  • execution capability

McKinsey's research on competitive advantage highlights that leading organizations consistently understand, strengthen and renew these capabilities over time rather than relying on historical success alone. (McKinsey & Company)

Human Capital Is Becoming a Measure of Business Strength

Employees increasingly represent one of the most important sources of competitive advantage.

Organizations investing in workforce capability often strengthen:

  • innovation

  • productivity

  • customer service

  • adaptability

  • operational performance

McKinsey's global research on human capital found that organizations combining strong people development with excellent business performance demonstrate greater resilience, lower employee attrition and more consistent long-term profitability. (McKinsey & Company)

This suggests that workforce capability contributes directly to sustainable organizational performance.

Trust Is Becoming a Business Asset

Customer trust develops gradually.

It is strengthened through:

  • consistent quality

  • transparency

  • reliable service

  • ethical governance

  • responsible innovation

  • long-term relationships

Although trust cannot easily be recorded as a financial asset, it often influences customer loyalty, brand reputation and long-term resilience.

Organizations increasingly recognize trust as a strategic capability that supports future growth.

Innovation Should Be Measured Beyond Product Launches

Innovation is frequently associated with new products.

In reality, organizations also innovate through:

  • business models

  • operational processes

  • customer experience

  • organizational design

  • technology adoption

  • service delivery

These innovations often improve productivity and strengthen long-term competitiveness even when they receive little public attention.

Successful innovation therefore reflects organizational capability rather than isolated creative activity.

Productivity Reflects Organizational Effectiveness

Productivity increasingly provides insight into organizational quality.

Rather than simply reducing costs, productive organizations improve how effectively they combine:

  • people

  • technology

  • capital

  • information

  • processes

The OECD notes that productivity remains one of the most important long-term drivers of sustainable economic growth and competitiveness. (OECD)

Organizations strengthening productivity often improve resilience while creating greater long-term value.

Competitive Advantage Is Becoming Harder to Copy

Modern competitive advantage increasingly depends upon combinations of capabilities rather than individual assets.

These combinations may include:

  • technology

  • leadership

  • culture

  • governance

  • customer insight

  • organizational knowledge

McKinsey's 2026 survey found that top-performing companies understand their competitive advantages at a much more granular level than their peers and actively use those insights to guide strategic decisions. (McKinsey & Company)

This integrated approach creates advantages that competitors often find difficult to replicate.

Long-Term Orientation Changes Performance

Organizations increasingly recognize that sustained performance requires long-term investment.

McKinsey's Corporate Horizon Index demonstrated that companies maintaining a long-term orientation achieved stronger growth in revenue, earnings, market capitalization and employment than shorter-term peers. (McKinsey & Company)

These findings reinforce the importance of evaluating business strength through capabilities that compound over time rather than focusing solely on short-term financial outcomes.

Business Implications

Recognizing business strength beyond traditional financial metrics encourages organizations to invest more consistently in long-term capability.

Increasing emphasis is being placed on:

  • leadership development

  • human capital

  • innovation

  • intangible assets

  • productivity

  • customer trust

  • organizational resilience

  • strategic execution

Together, these capabilities strengthen enterprise performance while supporting sustainable competitive advantage.

Future Outlook

As digital transformation, artificial intelligence and knowledge-based business models continue evolving, organizations are expected to place greater emphasis on measuring intangible value alongside traditional financial performance.

Future business evaluation may increasingly include:

  • organizational capability

  • innovation capacity

  • workforce development

  • digital maturity

  • customer trust

  • resilience

  • productivity

Financial metrics will remain essential, but they are likely to be interpreted alongside broader indicators that better reflect an organization's long-term capacity to create value.

Conclusion

Business strength is becoming more multidimensional.

Financial performance remains a critical measure of success, but it increasingly reflects deeper organizational capabilities that develop gradually over time.

Leadership, innovation, human capital, governance, productivity and customer trust are emerging as equally important indicators of sustainable competitive advantage.

Organizations that recognize, measure and strengthen these capabilities are better positioned to create lasting value in an increasingly knowledge-driven economy.

Looking beyond the numbers does not diminish the importance of financial performance—it provides a more complete understanding of what truly drives it.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Why are financial metrics no longer enough to measure business strength?

Financial metrics measure outcomes, but they often do not capture the organizational capabilities—such as leadership, innovation, workforce skills and customer trust—that generate sustainable long-term performance.

What are intangible assets?

Intangible assets include software, intellectual property, brands, organizational knowledge, research, data and human capital that contribute to long-term value creation. (Deloitte)

How does human capital influence business performance?

Organizations investing in employee development often demonstrate stronger resilience, better talent retention and more consistent long-term financial performance. (McKinsey & Company)

Why is long-term thinking important?

Companies with a long-term orientation tend to achieve stronger growth, investment outcomes and market performance while creating more sustainable competitive advantages. (McKinsey & Company)

How should organizations evaluate business strength in the future?

Organizations should combine traditional financial indicators with broader measures such as innovation capability, productivity, organizational resilience, customer trust, leadership quality and intangible asset development.

References

  1. McKinsey & Company – Getting Tangible About Intangibles: The Future of Growth and Productivity
    https://www.mckinsey.com/capabilities/growth-marketing-and-sales/our-insights/getting-tangible-about-intangibles-the-future-of-growth-and-productivity (McKinsey & Company)

  2. Deloitte – The Impact of Intangibles: Unlock Unseen Value
    https://www.deloitte.com/global/en/services/legal/perspectives/the-impact-of-intangibles.html (Deloitte)

  3. McKinsey Global Institute – Performance Through People: Transforming Human Capital into Competitive Advantage
    https://www.mckinsey.com/mgi/our-research/performance-through-people-transforming-human-capital-into-competitive-advantage (McKinsey & Company)

  4. McKinsey & Company – Where Companies with a Long-Term View Outperform Their Peers
    https://www.mckinsey.com/featured-insights/long-term-capitalism/where-companies-with-a-long-term-view-outperform-their-peers (McKinsey & Company)

  5. McKinsey & Company – How Top Economic Performers Lean Into Their Competitive Advantage to Guide Their Strategy
    https://www.mckinsey.com/capabilities/strategy-and-corporate-finance/our-insights/how-top-economic-performers-lean-into-their-competitive-advantage-to-guide-their-strategy (McKinsey & Company)

  6. OECD – OECD Compendium of Productivity Indicators 2026
    https://www.oecd.org/en/publications/oecd-compendium-of-productivity-indicators-2026_734a5e68-en.html (OECD)

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