Connect with us

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website. .

Finance

Britain’s Thames Water seeks debt lifeline approval in High Court
Thames Water van at construction site with workers.

Published : 27 seconds ago, on

By Sarah Young and Paul Sandle

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s Thames Water started trying to convince a London court on Tuesday to approve a 3 billion pound ($3.8 billion) lifeline, one of several hurdles it must clear to avoid nationalisation.

A High Court judge is hearing from Britain’s biggest water supplier and its creditors before deciding whether to approve the rescue, without which Thames will soon run out of cash.

Thames, which has 17 billion pounds of debt, is confident it will succeed as more than 75% of senior creditors support the plan. But a group of lower-ranked creditors remains opposed, setting up a potential legal showdown early next year.

Thames said in court documents its plan was “urgent”, as its current liquidity only lasts until March 24 and the only alternative to the lifeline was administration.

Thames Water’s lawyer Tom Smith told the court that the question for all creditors was the same: “Should we give the group temporary liquidity…or should we pull down the shutters now?”

But the group of lower-ranked ‘B’ creditors disputes this, arguing that its plan offers an alternative for providing new, cheaper liquidity to Thames.

“(The Class B creditor group) does not consider that the high financing costs and entrenched control that the Class A creditors will have over any subsequent recapitalisation transaction, if the plan is sanctioned, is in the best interests of the group, its creditors or its customers,” its lawyers said in court documents.

The court will consider the viability of the ‘B’ plan next year.

Thames instructed Eraj Weerasinghe of Kroll and Matt Cowlishaw of Teneo Financial Advisory to prepare valuations for its lifeline and restructuring plan versus special administration.

Cowlishaw said that under administration there would no value for Class B debt, and he concluded that no creditor class would be worse off under the company’s plan.

Tuesday’s High Court hearing will be followed by a creditor meeting in January and further legal hearings in the new year.

Thames was plunged into crisis in March when its owners refused to stump up new cash, calling the utility “uninvestible” and putting the government on standby to nationalise it. The government has said its preference is for a market-based solution.

As well as the lifeline, Thames needs to secure 3.25 billion pounds in equity and to restructure its debt.

The water regulator will announce on Thursday how much Thames can charge customers for the next five years, a decision that could make or break the equity raising.

($1 = 0.7906 pounds)

(Reporting by Sarah Young and Paul Sandle. Additional reporting by Sam Tobin and Andres Gonzalez. Editing by Alexander Smith and Mark Potter)

Jesse Pitts has been with the Global Banking & Finance Review since 2016, serving in various capacities, including Graphic Designer, Content Publisher, and Editorial Assistant. As the sole graphic designer for the company, Jesse plays a crucial role in shaping the visual identity of Global Banking & Finance Review. Additionally, Jesse manages the publishing of content across multiple platforms, including Global Banking & Finance Review, Asset Digest, Biz Dispatch, Blockchain Tribune, Business Express, Brands Journal, Companies Digest, Economy Standard, Entrepreneur Tribune, Finance Digest, Fintech Herald, Global Islamic Finance Magazine, International Releases, Online World News, Luxury Adviser, Palmbay Herald, Startup Observer, Technology Dispatch, Trading Herald, and Wealth Tribune.

Global Banking & Finance Review

 

Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?

Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Recent Post