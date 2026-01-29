UK's Starmer Aims to Strengthen Economic Ties with China's Xi

By Andrew MacAskill

BEIJING, Jan 29 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday for talks he hopes will deepen their economic relationship, signalling a breakthrough in ties after years of distrust and acrimony.

On the most important day of his four-day visit to China, Starmer is due to have a 40-minute meeting with Xi at the Great Hall of the People before they have lunch together. Starmer will also hold meetings on Thursday with Premier Li Qiang and China's top legislator, Zhao Leji.

Starmer, whose centre-left Labour Party government has struggled to deliver the economic growth it promised, has made improving relations with China one of his priorities in the hope it can yield business opportunities.

The visit to China, the first by a British prime minister since 2018, comes amid tension between Britain and its longstanding close ally the United States over President Donald Trump's recent remarks, including threats to take control of Greenland.

Kerry Brown, professor of Chinese studies at King's College London, said he expected that a number of deals between Britain and China would be announced to show how their relationship has improved.

"This must look like it’s been a success,” he said. “For both sides, they don’t want a meeting which is going to be arguing about things they disagree on."

European and other Western countries have engaged in a flurry of diplomacy with China as they hedge against unpredictability from the United States under Trump.

Starmer's visit immediately follows that of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who signed an economic deal with Beijing to tear down trade barriers, drawing Trump's ire.

SEEKING A "MATURE" RELATIONSHIP

Starmer has adopted a new policy of engagement with China after relations deteriorated for years under previous Conservative governments when London restricted some Chinese investment over national security worries and expressed concern over a crackdown on political freedoms in Hong Kong.

Speaking to a delegation of business leaders hours after arriving in the country on Wednesday, Starmer said it was time for a “mature” relationship between Britain and the world’s second-biggest economy.

In a sign of how the countries can work together, Downing Street said Starmer and Xi would announce that Britain and China would work together to tackle the gangs involved in trafficking illegal migrants.

The deal will be focused on reducing the use of Chinese-made engines for small boats being used to transport people across Europe to claim asylum.

British and Chinese officials will share intelligence to identify smugglers’ supply routes and work with Chinese manufacturers to prevent legitimate businesses from being exploited by organised crime, Downing Street.

Starmer told reporters on the plane to China that he will “raise the issues that need to be raised” on human rights with Xi when asked if he will bring up the case of Jimmy Lai, the former Hong Kong media tycoon and British citizen who was convicted in December of national security crimes.

But the presence of more than 50 business leaders accompanying Starmer and his itinerary shows the priority for this trip is economic ties.

"Everything you're doing here, everything I'm doing here is focused on how do we benefit people at home," he told the business leaders on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Andrew MacAskill in Beijing; Writing by Andrew MacAskill and John Geddie; Editing by Michael Perry)