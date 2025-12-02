Home > Finance > London stocks climb as BoE rate cut looms
Finance

London stocks climb as BoE rate cut looms

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 15, 2025

Featured image for article about Finance

Dec 15 (Reuters) - ‌UK stocks closed higher on Monday, starting the week on a positive note ‍ahead ‌of a widely expected interest rate cut by the Bank of England later this ⁠week.

The UK's blue-chip FTSE 100 closed up ‌at 1.1%, while the midcap FTSE 250 index added 0.7%. Both indexes ended lower for a second consecutive week on Friday.

On Thursday, traders widely expect the BoE to lower rates to 3.75% from ⁠4.0%, marking the first reduction since August and bringing borrowing costs to a three-year low. 

Governor Andrew Bailey's ​stance is seen as pivotal after recent data showed inflation ‌easing to 3.6% in October, with further ⁠declines expected.

Wall Street's main indexes turned lower in afternoon trading as risk-off mood from last week returned ahead of the release of a string of delayed U.S. ​economic data and a slew of decisions from central banks.

Among sectors, the life insurance index led with 2.5% gain.

Prudential was up 3.2% after its joint venture with India's ICICI bank, ICICI Prudential Asset Management's $1.2 billion initial public offering was fully subscribed on ​the second ‍day of bidding.

Heavyweight banks stocks ​firmed 1.7%.

The upbeat tone in financial stocks contrasts with looming labour market concerns, as investors brace for UK jobs data and shifting rate expectations across Europe.

The UK jobless rate is expected to rise to a 5-year high of 5.1% in October, while UK interest rates are forecast to drop.

The ECB is likely to hold rates steady with ⁠a rising chance of a hike next year.

The FTSE 100 is on pace for its best year since 2009, rising 19.3% ​year-to-date, outpacing the S&P 500’s 16% climb, as precious miners and financial shares have driven gains on the exchange.

Among other stocks, TT Electronics slumped 17% after the DBAY Advisors, the biggest shareholder of TT Electronicssaid that it does ‌not intend to make an offer for the British company, withdrawing from a possible bidding war with Swiss firm Cicor .

(Reporting by Tharuniyaa Lakshmi in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

Related Posts
Bridgewater warns Big Tech's reliance on external capital to fund AI boom is 'dangerous'
Bridgewater warns Big Tech's reliance on external capital to fund AI boom is 'dangerous'
Italian firms using AI double in a year but still small minority
Italian firms using AI double in a year but still small minority
Juventus shares soar 19% after Agnelli family rejects crypto firm Tether's bid
Juventus shares soar 19% after Agnelli family rejects crypto firm Tether's bid
Exclusive-U.S. Treasury rejects Xtellus-led bid for Lukoil assets, sources say
Exclusive-U.S. Treasury rejects Xtellus-led bid for Lukoil assets, sources say
UBS parts with chief tech officer, promises 'smooth' integration process
UBS parts with chief tech officer, promises 'smooth' integration process
Serbia's prosecutor files to indict minister in connection with Kushner project
Serbia's prosecutor files to indict minister in connection with Kushner project
Italy's Caltagirone group strengthens governance procedure over Generali, MPS stakes
Italy's Caltagirone group strengthens governance procedure over Generali, MPS stakes
European drone wall, other 'flagship' defence projects at risk in EU power struggle
European drone wall, other 'flagship' defence projects at risk in EU power struggle
Airbus delivered about 30 jets in first-half December, sources say
Airbus delivered about 30 jets in first-half December, sources say
Italian judge orders prosecutors to seek tax fraud indictment for Exor CEO Elkann
Italian judge orders prosecutors to seek tax fraud indictment for Exor CEO Elkann
Poland's JSW needs over $830 million to stay afloat, says minister
Poland's JSW needs over $830 million to stay afloat, says minister
Jimmy Lai remains beacon of Hong Kong press freedom, say ex-colleagues awaiting his sentencing
Jimmy Lai remains beacon of Hong Kong press freedom, say ex-colleagues awaiting his sentencing

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

US eases sanctions on three Belarus potash companies after prisoner release

US eases sanctions on three Belarus potash companies after prisoner release

EU's Kallas: China is increasingly weaponizing economic ties for political gains

EU's Kallas: China is increasingly weaponizing economic ties for political gains

Romania's government survives no-confidence vote over judicial pensions

Romania's government survives no-confidence vote over judicial pensions

Russian opposition party that wants Ukraine ceasefire vows to keep campaigning despite crackdown

Russian opposition party that wants Ukraine ceasefire vows to keep campaigning despite crackdown

Oaktree-backed firm unveils $1.2 billion Amsterdam 'hyperscale' data centre project

Oaktree-backed firm unveils $1.2 billion Amsterdam 'hyperscale' data centre project

Sterling holds steady ahead of BoE decision this week

Sterling holds steady ahead of BoE decision this week

Russian court rules in favour of Rusal in $1.32 billion lawsuit against Rio Tinto

Russian court rules in favour of Rusal in $1.32 billion lawsuit against Rio Tinto

Ukraine strikes Russian oil infrastructure in Caspian Sea for third time, source says

Ukraine strikes Russian oil infrastructure in Caspian Sea for third time, source says

Exclusive-France and Italy aligned on need to delay final Mercosur vote, say sources

Exclusive-France and Italy aligned on need to delay final Mercosur vote, say sources

Germany deepens commitment to Ukraine's defence in 10-point plan

Germany deepens commitment to Ukraine's defence in 10-point plan

Doctors in England to strike after they reject government's offer

Doctors in England to strike after they reject government's offer

ECB criticises Italy over budget measures affecting banks

ECB criticises Italy over budget measures affecting banks

View All Finance Posts
;