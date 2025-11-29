(Corrects spelling of 'Princess' in headline)

LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Actors Kate Winslet, Hannah Waddingham and Chiwetel Ejiofor will be among the stars joining the British royals for the annual Christmas carol service at London's Westminster Abbey hosted by Kate, the Princess of Wales, her office said on Saturday.

The 'Together At Christmas' service, which will be held on Friday and is the fifth such event that Kate has spearheaded, heralds individuals across the country who have given their time to help others, and brings people together to "celebrate love in all its forms", Kensington Palace said.

Some 1,600 people who have supported people in their communities will join the royals, while the Abbey's choir will perform carols and there will also be performances by the likes of Waddingham and singer Katie Melua.

Kate's husband, heir to the throne Prince William, will be among those who deliver readings.

The event will be broadcast on Britain's ITV on Christmas Eve, while 15 community carol services supported by the couple's Royal Foundation charitable arm will also be held across Britain during December.

(Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Alistair Smout)