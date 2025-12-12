Home > Finance > UK Christmas spending to rise 3.5% despite slow start, says PwC
Finance

UK Christmas spending to rise 3.5% despite slow start, says PwC

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 12, 2025

Featured image for article about Finance

LONDON, Dec ‌12 (Reuters) - Britons are set to spend 24.6 billion pounds ($32.9 billion) on presents ‍and celebrations ‌over the Christmas period this year, a 3.5% increase on 2024, despite a slow start to festive ⁠trading, according to a survey from ‌PwC published on Friday.

With Britain's headline inflation rate running at 3.6% in October, PwC's forecast would indicate flat sales on a volume basis.

PwC said average spending per UK adult is ⁠forecast to rise to 461 pounds, with the top priorities being food and drink, Christmas dinner, ​and health and beauty products.

Of those consumers who said ‌they are planning to spend less, the ⁠cost of living was cited as the main reason.

UK CONSUMERS RELUCTANT TO SPEND IN NOVEMBER

Survey data published on Tuesday showed British consumers kept a tight rein ​on their spending in November as they awaited finance minister Rachel Reeves' budget, while retailers said Black Friday sales disappointed.

Barclays said spending on its credit and debit cards fell by 1.1% in annual terms in November, the biggest ​drop since ‍February 2021 when the COVID-19 ​pandemic still raged.

A separate survey from the British Retail Consortium (BRC) trade body showed spending at big retailers rose by 1.4% in annual terms last month, the slowest growth since May.

Analysts have also highlighted that a very mild autumn and early winter has been unhelpful for fashion retailers, particularly for sales of high-ticket items ⁠such as coats and boots.

"Post Budget, we should see clarity on personal finances easing some of the caution we ​have seen this Autumn, which has contributed to a slow start to the critical Golden Quarter for some retailers," Jacqueline Windsor, head of retail at PwC UK, said.

Last month, PwC forecast the steepest year-over-year drop ‌in U.S. holiday spending since the pandemic, primarily fuelled by Gen Z shoppers pulling back amid economic uncertainty.

($1 = 0.7485 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by William Maclean)

Related Posts
UK's CBI bumps up 2026 growth view due to 'temporary' budget boost
UK's CBI bumps up 2026 growth view due to 'temporary' budget boost
Trading Day: Investors cling to dovish Fed view
Trading Day: Investors cling to dovish Fed view
EU Commission considers second SAFE loans scheme for defence projects, sources say
EU Commission considers second SAFE loans scheme for defence projects, sources say
North Korea's Kim Jong Un lauds sending troops overseas in 2025, KCNA says
North Korea's Kim Jong Un lauds sending troops overseas in 2025, KCNA says
Coca-Cola bets on incoming chief Braun's global experience amid shift to low-sugar drinks
Coca-Cola bets on incoming chief Braun's global experience amid shift to low-sugar drinks
Italy plans levy on extra-EU parcels, higher taxes on financial transactions
Italy plans levy on extra-EU parcels, higher taxes on financial transactions
The £22bn Question: How Fintech Can Fix What Traditional Lending Broke
The £22bn Question: How Fintech Can Fix What Traditional Lending Broke
Generali and France's BPCE scrap plans to merge asset management units
Generali and France's BPCE scrap plans to merge asset management units
Italy has resolved dispute with ECB over gold reserves, Treasury sources say
Italy has resolved dispute with ECB over gold reserves, Treasury sources say
Exclusive-Google faces EU fine next year for favouring own services, sources say
Exclusive-Google faces EU fine next year for favouring own services, sources say
Current electricity market prices a problem for France's EDF, Fitch says
Current electricity market prices a problem for France's EDF, Fitch says
Exclusive-Apollo explores $3 billion-plus exit of membership club operator Invited, sources say
Exclusive-Apollo explores $3 billion-plus exit of membership club operator Invited, sources say

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Poste ups Telecom Italia stake to 27.3% with Vivendi's residual holding

Poste ups Telecom Italia stake to 27.3% with Vivendi's residual holding

Bulgaria faces turmoil after protests topple government on eve of euro entry

Bulgaria faces turmoil after protests topple government on eve of euro entry

Italy awards solar capacity in first 'Not made in China' auction

Italy awards solar capacity in first 'Not made in China' auction

Olympics-IOC wants return of Russian, Belarusian youth athletes to international events

Olympics-IOC wants return of Russian, Belarusian youth athletes to international events

Italy prosecutors place four security firms under supervision in labour exploitation probe

Italy prosecutors place four security firms under supervision in labour exploitation probe

Russia has surplus of peas after failing to boost exports to China, analysts say

Russia has surplus of peas after failing to boost exports to China, analysts say

Greek minister heads Eurogroup, marking turnaround from years of crisis

Greek minister heads Eurogroup, marking turnaround from years of crisis

Florence cathedral managers fall prey to 1.5-million-euro email fraud

Florence cathedral managers fall prey to 1.5-million-euro email fraud

Meloni government signals concern as Agnellis prepare to sell media assets in Italy

Meloni government signals concern as Agnellis prepare to sell media assets in Italy

Foreign entities should have no rights on Italy's gold reserves, Meloni's party says

Foreign entities should have no rights on Italy's gold reserves, Meloni's party says

Poland says Hungary's government is closer to Moscow than Brussels

Poland says Hungary's government is closer to Moscow than Brussels

EU ban on combustion engine cars off table, EPP's Weber says

EU ban on combustion engine cars off table, EPP's Weber says

View All Finance Posts
;