LONDON (Reuters) -U.S. ‌media company Paramount+ will show the ‍majority ‌of Champions League soccer matches in Britain ⁠from 2027 to ‌2031 after it beat the current main broadcaster TNT Sports in an auction, UC3 ⁠said on Friday.

Amazon's Prime Video retained the first pick ​of Tuesday matches in Britain ‌and two other ⁠European markets, said UC3, a joint venture between UEFA and European Football Clubs, ​which sells the rights for the competition.

TNT Sports, previously known as BT Sport, has shown Champions League matches since ​the ‍2015-16 season.

The ​joint venture between British broadband company BT Group and Warner Bros Discovery Inc said it would still have a strong soccer offer, including English Premier League, as ⁠well as an extensive portfolio of other premium sports.

On ​losing the Champions League rights, it said: "Ultimately we remained committed to the approach that made financial sense ‌for our business, and for our customers."

