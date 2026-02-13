Bpost avoids fine in Belgian newspaper distribution procurement case
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 13, 20262 min read
Last updated: February 13, 2026
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 13, 20262 min read
Last updated: February 13, 2026
Bpost avoids fines in a Belgian newspaper distribution scandal, while Mediahuis and DPG Media face penalties. The case impacts the newspaper industry significantly.
By Jakob Van Calster
Feb 13 (Reuters) - Belgian postal operator Bpost and publishers DPG Media and Mediahuis have been held liable for rigging a public procurement for newspaper distribution, the Belgian competition watchdog said on Friday.
Bpost, which had alerted the authorities after an 2022 internal audit uncovered signs of malpractice, will receive full immunity from fines under a leniency programme, the regulator said. The investigation ultimately cost the postal group's then-CEO, Dirk Tirez, his job.
"The common objective of the companies in question was to ensure that bpost ... would be awarded the 2023-2027 newspaper distribution concession," the regulator said in a press release. "Together, they agreed that bpost’s competitor PPP would not submit an offer (which) left bpost as the only bidder."
Mediahuis and DPG Media, which between them control the widest‑circulating newspapers in the Benelux region, were fined 7.79 million euros ($9.36 million) and 3.79 million euros, respectively, reduced under the same leniency programme.
The concession was abandoned by the Belgian government after the investigation, forcing companies to negotiate commercial terms separately with bpost and PPP.
"This has caused the price of distribution services to increase sharply, with an enormous impact on the profitability of the written press in Belgium," Prosecutor General Damien Gerard told Reuters.
Two unnamed natural persons were also held liable and fined, whilst thirteen were granted immunity due to cooperation with the investigation.
Reuters has contacted Bpost, DPG Media and Mediahuis for comment.
($1 = 0.8430 euros)
(Reporting by Jakob Van Calster in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)
Competition law is a set of regulations that promote fair competition and prevent monopolistic practices in the marketplace.
A regulatory framework is a system of rules, regulations, and guidelines that govern the operations of businesses and organizations within a specific sector.
Financial stability refers to a condition where the financial system operates effectively, with institutions able to withstand shocks and provide essential services.
Fines are monetary penalties imposed by a court or regulatory authority as punishment for violating laws or regulations.
Explore more articles in the Finance category