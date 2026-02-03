Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Marian Kasprzyk, Polish Olympic boxing champion, has died at 86. He won gold in 1964 and bronze in 1960, leaving a lasting legacy in Polish boxing.
Feb 3 (Reuters) - Poland's Marian Kasprzyk, who won gold in boxing's welterweight division at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, has died aged 86, the Polish Boxing Association (PZB) said on Tuesday.
Kasprzyk, known for his unconventional style and tactical intelligence, represented Poland in three Olympics, also winning bronze in light welterweight at the 1960 Games. He worked as a coach and youth educator after his retirement from boxing.
"Marian Kasprzyk will be remembered as an athlete and a man whose achievements and attitude have left a lasting mark on the history of Polish boxing. A legend of our sport," the PZB said in a statement.
(Reporting by Chiranjit Ojha in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)
