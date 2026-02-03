Marian Kasprzyk, Legendary Polish Boxer and Olympic Champion, Passes Away

Legacy of Marian Kasprzyk

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Poland's Marian Kasprzyk, who won gold in boxing's welterweight division at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, has died aged 86, the Polish Boxing Association (PZB) said on Tuesday.

Achievements in Boxing

Kasprzyk, known for his unconventional style and tactical intelligence, represented Poland in three Olympics, also winning bronze in light welterweight at the 1960 Games. He worked as a coach and youth educator after his retirement from boxing.

Impact on Polish Boxing

"Marian Kasprzyk will be remembered as an athlete and a man whose achievements and attitude have left a lasting mark on the history of Polish boxing. A legend of our sport," the PZB said in a statement.

(Reporting by Chiranjit Ojha in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)