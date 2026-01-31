Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 31, 2026
Last updated: January 31, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 31, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 31, 2026
Bitcoin's price falls below $80,000, influenced by Federal Reserve leadership changes. The market reacts to Kevin Warsh's appointment as Fed chair.
Jan 31 (Reuters) - Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency by market value, was down by 6.53% at $78,719.63 at 1748 GMT on Saturday.
On Friday, bitcoin fell to as low as $81,104, the lowest since November 21, after former Federal Reserve Governor Kevin Warsh was selected as the next Fed chair.
(Reporting by Anusha Shah in Bengaluru)
Bitcoin is a decentralized digital currency that allows for peer-to-peer transactions over the internet without the need for intermediaries like banks.
The Federal Reserve, often referred to as the Fed, is the central bank of the United States, responsible for implementing monetary policy and regulating financial institutions.
A cryptocurrency is a digital or virtual currency that uses cryptography for security and operates on a technology called blockchain.
