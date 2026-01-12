Birkenstock Anticipates Lower Quarterly Revenue Due to Tariff Challenges

Birkenstock's Revenue Challenges

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Birkenstock on Monday reported first-quarter preliminary revenue below Wall Street expectations as consumers turned more cautious on non-essential spending amid rising economic uncertainty.

Impact of U.S. Tariffs

Shares of the German footwear brand, which fell 28% in 2025, were down nearly 4% in premarket trade.

Consumer Spending Trends

The company's business operations have been hampered by U.S. tariffs on the EU, while hurting shoppers who are facing higher prices on imported goods.

Future Outlook and Forecasts

It had forecast fiscal 2026 profit below analysts' expectations and annual revenue growth lower than the last two years in December.

The company expects 402 million euros ($469.86 million) in revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, which fell short of expectations of 403.3 million euros, according to data compiled by LSEG.

The company said it provided the results in advance of its participation in the 2026 ICR Consumer Conference for consumer trends and its planned Capital Markets Day later this month. It is set to report its full first-quarter results on February 12.

($1 = 0.8556 euros)

(Reporting by Neil J Kanatt in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore)