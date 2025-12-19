Finance
Spain's BBVA announces $4.64 billion share buyback
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 19, 2025
MADRID, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Spain's BBVA on Friday announced a share buyback of 3.96 billion euros ($4.64 billion) after getting the green light from the European Central Bank.
The buyback programme will start on December 22 and follows the failure in October of BBVA's hostile takeover bid for smaller rival Sabadell.
($1 = 0.8538 euros)
(Reporting by David Latona; Editing by Jesús Aguado)
