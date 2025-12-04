China's Changan bringing Avatr, Nevo EV brands to Europe within two years, executive says

By Nick Carey

LONDON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - China's Changan will launch vehicles from its electric Avatr and Nevo brands in Europe over the next two years and is considering selling light commercial vehicles on the continent as well, the automaker's global design chief said on Thursday.

So far Changan has focused on launching fully-electric models in Europe. But the company could also sell hybrids and plug-in hybrids under the Changan brand if there is sufficient demand, Klaus Zyciora, vice president and global head of design, told Reuters during an interview in London.

"We will test the water with consumers and see how competitive our offers can be," Zyciora said. "But there will be a lot of products coming in the near future."

Changan said in March it planned to start sales in 10 European markets this year. So far it has launched its Deepal S07 electric SUV, which will be joined by the smaller Deepal 05 EV early next year.

The company plans to build a European factory to support sales on the continent. If Changan produced EVs in Europe, it would avoid European Union tariffs on Chinese-made electric cars.

Chongqing-based Changan joins a growing number of Chinese automakers in Europe, including China's No. 1 car company BYD and the country's top exporter Chery, plus EV makers Xpeng and Zeekr.

Avatr is a premium Changan electric brand, while Nevo runs from small cars to SUVs.

Europe's car industry and Germany's government have urged the European Commission to allow "range extender" EVs (REEVs) - where a backup combustion engine charges the EV battery - in the transition to electric.

Zyciora said it has that technology for the Deepal, Avatr and Nevo brands and Changan would consider selling REEVs in Europe if the Commission allows it.

(Reporting By Nick Carey)