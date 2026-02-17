Australia's Santos targeting 10% job cuts to reduce costs
Posted on February 17, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 17, 2026
Feb 18 (Reuters) - Australian oil and gas producer Santos Ltd said on Wednesday it was targeting a headcount reduction of around 10% to cut costs, as it reported a full-year underlying profit that missed market expectations.
