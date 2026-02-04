Australia's Maas Group to sell construction materials division for up to $1.2 billion
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on February 4, 20262 min read
Last updated: February 4, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on February 4, 20262 min read
Last updated: February 4, 2026
Maas Group will sell its construction materials division to Heidelberg Materials for A$1.7 billion, aligning with its strategic focus on infrastructure.
Feb 5 (Reuters) - Australia's Maas Group said on Thursday it would sell its construction division for up to A$1.70 billion ($1.19 billion) to a unit of Germany's Heidelberg Materials AG, as it pivots toward digital infrastructure investments.
Heidelberg Materials Australia (HMA), a unit of Heidelberg Materials AG, will receive all assets and units comprising the construction materials division.
However, Mass Group will retain certain freehold land and lease it to HMA under long-term commercial lease arrangements, it added.
The divestment is part of the Australian construction materials, equipment and service provider's effort to position itself towards "infrastructure investment including digital infrastructure, electrification and AI-enabled assets".
The transaction represents a valuation premium to MGH's current trading multiple and above comparable transactions in the construction materials sector, the company added.
After the completion of the transaction, about 1,140 employees will transfer with the construction materials business to HMA and ensure continuity of operations, it said.
The transaction is expected to be completed in the second half of calendar year 2026, and is subject to approvals, including that of regulators and Maas Group shareholders.
In the full year ended June 30, 2025, the company's construction materials division accounted for almost half of the overall group's EBITDA. The division generated underlying EBITDA of A$110.7 million, up about 38% from the prior year, with a margin of around 22.4% on its segment revenue.
MGH made a minority equity investment of A$100 million for a 1.7% interest in Firmus Grid Limited, a developer and operator of next-generation AI infrastructure, aligning with its aim to unlock future digital infrastructure opportunities.
($1 = 1.4292 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Sherin Sunny in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Barona)
A divestment is the process of selling off a subsidiary or business unit. Companies often divest to focus on core operations or to raise capital.
A merger is a combination of two companies to form a new entity. Mergers are often pursued to enhance market share and operational efficiency.
Infrastructure investment refers to the allocation of capital to physical systems such as transportation, utilities, and communication networks, aimed at enhancing economic productivity.
A construction materials division is a segment of a company that produces and supplies materials used in construction, such as concrete, asphalt, and aggregates.
Explore more articles in the Finance category