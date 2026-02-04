Maas Group to Divest Construction Materials Division for $1.2 Billion

Maas Group's Strategic Divestment

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Australia's Maas Group said on Thursday it would sell its construction division for up to A$1.70 billion ($1.19 billion) to a unit of Germany's Heidelberg Materials AG, as it pivots toward digital infrastructure investments.

Heidelberg Materials Australia (HMA), a unit of Heidelberg Materials AG, will receive all assets and units comprising the construction materials division.

However, Mass Group will retain certain freehold land and lease it to HMA under long-term commercial lease arrangements, it added.

Details of the Transaction

The divestment is part of the Australian construction materials, equipment and service provider's effort to position itself towards "infrastructure investment including digital infrastructure, electrification and AI-enabled assets".

The transaction represents a valuation premium to MGH's current trading multiple and above comparable transactions in the construction materials sector, the company added.

Impact on Employees

After the completion of the transaction, about 1,140 employees will transfer with the construction materials business to HMA and ensure continuity of operations, it said.

Future Plans and Investments

The transaction is expected to be completed in the second half of calendar year 2026, and is subject to approvals, including that of regulators and Maas Group shareholders.

In the full year ended June 30, 2025, the company's construction materials division accounted for almost half of the overall group's EBITDA. The division generated underlying EBITDA of A$110.7 million, up about 38% from the prior year, with a margin of around 22.4% on its segment revenue.

MGH made a minority equity investment of A$100 million for a 1.7% interest in Firmus Grid Limited, a developer and operator of next-generation AI infrastructure, aligning with its aim to unlock future digital infrastructure opportunities.

($1 = 1.4292 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Sherin Sunny in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Barona)