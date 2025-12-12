Czech billionaire Kretinsky to buy central European used-car dealer Aures Holdings
Czech billionaire Kretinsky to buy central European used-car dealer Aures Holdings
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 12, 2025
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 12, 2025
PRAGUE, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Czech billionaire investor Daniel Kretinsky's EP Equity Investment has agreed to buy central European used-car dealer Aures Holdings, the companies said on Friday.
Aures, controlled by Abris Capital Partners, runs dealership brands AAA Auto, Mototechna and Auto Diskont in the Czech, Slovak and Polish markets.
It sold more than 100,000 vehicles in 2024, reporting an 11% year-on-year increase in revenue to 1.25 billion euros ($1.47 billion) and posting earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of 68.2 million euros.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Aures said details would be released after regulatory approvals are obtained.
EP Equity Investment said it saw potential for consolidation in the used-car market in central Europe and was going into the deal as a long-term strategic investor.
Kretinsky built EPH, one of Europe's largest energy groups, before expanding his business empire to span Britain, France, Germany and Italy along with markets closer to home.
His purchases include British postal operator Royal Mail, France's Casino supermarkets and German retailer Metro.
($1 = 0.8528 euros)
(Reporting by Jason Hovet. Editing by Mark Potter)
