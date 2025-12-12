PRAGUE, ‌Dec 12 (Reuters) - Czech billionaire investor Daniel Kretinsky's ‍EP ‌Equity Investment has agreed to buy central European ⁠used-car dealer Aures ‌Holdings, the companies said on Friday.

Aures, controlled by Abris Capital Partners, runs dealership brands AAA Auto, ⁠Mototechna and Auto Diskont in the Czech, Slovak and Polish ​markets.

It sold more than 100,000 vehicles ‌in 2024, reporting ⁠an 11% year-on-year increase in revenue to 1.25 billion euros ($1.47 billion) and posting earnings before ​interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of 68.2 million euros.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Aures said details would be released ​after ‍regulatory approvals are ​obtained.

EP Equity Investment said it saw potential for consolidation in the used-car market in central Europe and was going into the deal as a long-term strategic investor.

Kretinsky built EPH, one ⁠of Europe's largest energy groups, before expanding his business empire to ​span Britain, France, Germany and Italy along with markets closer to home.

His purchases include British postal operator Royal Mail, ‌France's Casino supermarkets and German retailer Metro.

($1 = 0.8528 euros)

(Reporting by Jason Hovet. Editing by Mark Potter)