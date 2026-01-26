Airbus Helicopters Sees Surge in Orders and Deliveries in 2025

Airbus Helicopters Performance Overview

PARIS, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Airbus Helicopters won almost 20% more orders last year, gaining ground in the military market as defence spending rises across Europe, company data showed on Monday.

The helicopters division of planemaker Airbus booked 544 gross orders or a net total of 536 after cancellations in 2025, compared with 455 gross orders and 450 net orders in 2024.

Deliveries rose 8.5% to 392 units from 361 in 2024.

Order Growth in Military Sector

Airbus Helicopters CEO Bruno Even, who is stepping down in April after seven years running the world's largest commercial helicopter maker, said in a statement the focus on defence and security had "never been sharper".

Delivery Statistics

Orders included 100 military helicopters from Spain in December.

Market Share Insights

Airbus said its share of the military helicopter market grew to 28% in 2025 from an unspecified level the year before, while its share of the civil market fell to 51% from 57%.

Airbus Helicopters will give details of its financial performance as part of group-wide earnings on February 19.

Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury told staff in a memo last week that Airbus Helicopters was "remarkably consistent in the strength of its performance," Reuters reported on Sunday.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Andrew Heavens)