PARIS, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Airbus delivered 72 planes in November to reach 657 so far this year, the European planemaker said on Friday.

The figure, underscoring a weak November cited by Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury after an industrial glitch, means the world's largest planemaker has to deliver a near-record 133 planes in December to meet a newly revised 2025 goal of 790.

November's tally was down from 78 in the previous month and 84 in November last year, confirming a Reuters report this week.

The lower delivery data caps a challenging week in which the company said it faced a quality issue with metal fuselage panels on some planes in its best-selling A320 family of jets, only days after a surprise recall to fix a computer bug.

On Wednesday, the planemaker cut its full-year commercial delivery target by 4% to "around 790" jets, down from around 820, but maintained its financial goals. Airbus has previously said it considers "around" to mean a 20-aircraft margin of error.

Airbus also said on Friday that it had booked 75 new orders in November, bringing the total this year to 797, or a net 700 after cancellations.

Even after the fuselage problem linked to a Spanish supplier, Airbus deliveries remain ahead of rival Boeing as the U.S. planemaker recovers from its own prolonged crisis, though Airbus is lagging behind on new orders.

For January to October, the latest period for which data is available, Boeing reported a net 782 orders after cancellations.

(Reporting by Tim HepherEditing by David Goodman)