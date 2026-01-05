Airbus delivered 793 jets in 2025, sources say
Posted on January 5, 2026
By Tim Hepher
PARIS, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Airbus delivered 793 airplanes in 2025, industry sources said, reaching its key industrial target after the goal was reduced in the wake of production snags.
Airbus last month lowered its target for the year to “around 790” jets from “around 820” following problems with fuselage panels from a Spanish supplier.
Airbus declined to comment on deliveries ahead of a January 12 release. Bloomberg previously reported the deliveries figure.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
