UK's easyJet completes Airbus A320 software updates
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 1, 2025
Dec 1 (Reuters) - UK's easyJet on Monday said it has completed software updates on its A320 aircraft family over the weekend following the global recall issued by Airbus on Friday.
The airline said it maintained normal flight operations throughout the weekend and kept its financial outlook unchanged.
