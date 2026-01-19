Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 19, 20262 min read
Last updated: January 19, 2026
Zurich Insurance has increased its offer to acquire UK insurer Beazley to $10 billion, causing Beazley's shares to surge over 40%.
Jan 19 (Reuters) - Swiss insurance company Zurich Insurance Group has raised its offer to buy rival speciality insurer Beazley to 1,280 pence per share in cash, it said on Monday, sending the British company's shares surging over 40%.
The latest offer values Beazley at about 7.67 billion pounds ($10.28 billion), according to Reuters' calculations.
The latest offer, representing a 56% premium to Beazley's last closing price of 820 pence, comes after Beazley's board rejected a previous bid of 1,230 pence on January 16, Zurich Insurance said, with the British company calling it a significant undervaluation.
Beazley's shares were the top percentage gainer across all London-listed stocks after Zurich Insurance's interest was made public, reflecting investor expectations that a transaction could materialise at an attractive premium.
Under UK takeover rules, Zurich Insurance has until February 16 to announce a firm intention to make an offer or walk away.
Beazley did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
($1 = 0.7459 pounds)
(Reporting by Raechel Thankam Job in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Rishab Shaju; Editing by Harikrishnan Nair)
