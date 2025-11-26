Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website.
TelevisaUnivision networks return to YouTube TV under new deal ending two-month blackout
Posted on November 26, 2025
(Reuters) -TelevisaUnivision said on Wednesday it signed a multi-year distribution deal with YouTube TV, restoring the Spanish-language media company's networks on the pay-TV service after a nearly two-month blackout.
The channels went dark on one of the largest pay-TV services in the U.S. on September 30. Univision, owned by TelevisaUnivision, had said that YouTube TV plans to shift its networks to a higher-priced tier that would impose what it calls a "Hispanic tax" of 18%.
The growing popularity of YouTube TV, along with Alphabet's financial muscle, has given the service an edge in recent carriage talks with media firms such as Comcast-owned NBCUniversal, Paramount and Fox.
Under the new deal, YouTube TV will carry Univision, UniMás, Galavisión and sports network TUDN on its Base Plan and Spanish Plan.
The deal also brings ViX, the company's streaming service, to YouTube's Primetime Channels.
TelevisaUnivision and Google did not immediately respond to a request for details on the financial terms of the deal.
Earlier this month, YouTube TV reached a deal to restore Disney-owned networks after a fee dispute that cut off millions of subscribers from U.S. Election Day coverage and major live sports.
TelevisaUnivision is a joint venture between Mexico's largest broadcaster Grupo Televisa and the U.S. Spanish-language network Univision.
(Reporting by Harshita Mary Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore)