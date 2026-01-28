Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 28, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 28, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 28, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 28, 2026
A Polish teenager died after being swept out to sea in Malta during a storm. Her family was also affected but survived. Recent storms have caused significant damage in the Mediterranean.
VALLETTA, Jan 28 (Reuters) - A team of divers on Wednesday recovered the body of a 13-year-old Polish girl, who was swept out to sea by large waves on Monday afternoon at the north of Malta, local authorities said.
The girl had been watching the stormy seas with her family from behind railings on a sidewalk when they were engulfed by the waves. Both her father, 49, and brother, 17, were also swept off the pavement, but managed to climb to safety.
The southern Mediterranean has been hit by repeated storms this month which damaged infrastructure both in Malta and the Italian islands of Sicily and Sardinia.
(Reporting by Chris Scicluna; Editing by Crispian Balmer)
Insurance is a financial product that provides protection against financial loss or risk. It involves a contract where an individual or entity pays a premium in exchange for coverage against specified risks.
A financial crisis is a situation in which the value of financial institutions or assets drops rapidly. It can lead to a loss of confidence in the financial system and may result in economic downturns.
Risk management is the process of identifying, assessing, and controlling threats to an organization's capital and earnings. It involves strategies to minimize potential losses and maximize opportunities.
Economic growth refers to an increase in the production of goods and services in an economy over a specific period. It is often measured by the rise in Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
Explore more articles in the Headlines category