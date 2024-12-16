Connect with us

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website. .

Top Stories

WTO fixes date for major meeting in Cameroon in early 2026
2024-12-16T135926Z_1_LYNXMPEKBF0J4_RTROPTP_4_TRADE-WTO

Published : 22 hours ago, on

GENEVA (Reuters) – World Trade Organization members agreed on Monday to hold the next ministerial conference in Cameroon in early 2026, the global trade watchdog said in a statement.

The WTO holds such conferences every two years where trade ministers from around the globe gather to try to reach deals to set or update new trade rules.

Cameroon’s ambassador Salomon Eheth told a WTO meeting in Geneva he hoped the event scheduled from March 26-29, 2026 would be an opportunity to show the world the potential of Cameroon and Africa for investment and sustainable development, the WTO statement said.

Analysts expect the road ahead for the three-decade-old WTO will be challenging, likely characterised by trade wars with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, who returns to the White House on Jan. 20.

The organisation has struggled to conclude negotiations in recent months and its last meeting in Abu Dhabi in February achieved only minimal results in negotiations where all 166 of the body’s members must agree by consensus.

WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who was re-appointed in November for a second term, said in a Geneva meeting last week that negotiators needed a fresh approach to negotiations in order to break the current deadlock.

“We must focus on delivering outcomes wherever and whenever possible,” the former Nigerian finance minister said. “Negotiating in the 2020s requires a more dynamic approach, one where each area is considered on its own merits, allowing us to make progress across the board.”

(Reporting by Emma Farge, editing by Rachel More)

Jesse Pitts has been with the Global Banking & Finance Review since 2016, serving in various capacities, including Graphic Designer, Content Publisher, and Editorial Assistant. As the sole graphic designer for the company, Jesse plays a crucial role in shaping the visual identity of Global Banking & Finance Review. Additionally, Jesse manages the publishing of content across multiple platforms, including Global Banking & Finance Review, Asset Digest, Biz Dispatch, Blockchain Tribune, Business Express, Brands Journal, Companies Digest, Economy Standard, Entrepreneur Tribune, Finance Digest, Fintech Herald, Global Islamic Finance Magazine, International Releases, Online World News, Luxury Adviser, Palmbay Herald, Startup Observer, Technology Dispatch, Trading Herald, and Wealth Tribune.

Global Banking & Finance Review

 

Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?

Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Recent Post