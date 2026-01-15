Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 15, 2026
Jan 15 (Reuters) - Worthington Steel said on Thursday that it would buy metal processing firm Kloeckner & Coin in a deal valued at $2.4 billion.
(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Barona)
