Worldline shareholders back 500 million euro capital raise plan
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 8, 2026
Jan 8 (Reuters) - Shareholders of payment services provider Worldline voted in favour of a two-stage capital increase of roughly 500 million euros ($584 million) during an extraordinary general meeting on Thursday.
The capital raise will begin with a 110 million euro share sale to Bpifrance, Credit Agricole and BNP Paribas, followed by a 390 million euro rights issue open to all shareholders.
The capital raise is expected to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2026.
($1 = 0.8569 euros)
(Reporting by Mateusz Rabiega in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)
