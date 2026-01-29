Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Last updated: January 29, 2026
Wizz Air plans ad hoc transatlantic flights for major events like the World Cup, aiming to transport sports teams without regular service.
LONDON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Wizz Air does not plan to offer a regular scheduled service on transatlantic routes, its Chief Executive said on Thursday, after it applied for permission to fly between the United Kingdom and the United States earlier this month.
The permit would allow Wizz Air to fly a sports team to and from events such as the World Cup or the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, Jozsef Varadi told Reuters, adding that the flights would be on an ad hoc basis.
"This would be very opportunistic in a way," he said.
(Reporting by Joanna Plucinska; editing by Barbara Lewis)
Ad hoc flights are non-scheduled flights arranged for specific purposes or events, rather than regular commercial services.
The World Cup is an international soccer tournament held every four years, featuring teams from around the world competing for the championship.
An opportunistic approach in business involves seizing favorable conditions or events to maximize benefits or profits, often with flexibility in planning.
Transatlantic flights are air travel routes that cross the Atlantic Ocean, connecting countries in North America with those in Europe and beyond.
