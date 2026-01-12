Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 12, 2026
FRANKFURT, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Fraport said on Monday that 102 out of 1,052 flights scheduled at Frankfurt airport for the day had been canceled due to heavy snowfall and icy conditions.
The number of cancelled flights may continue to rise throughout the day, the airport operator said, with the disruptions currently expected to last until noon local time (1100 GMT).
(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach in Frankfurt, writing by Linda Pasquini, Editing by Friederike Heine)
