Whiting Refinery Workers Enter Contract Talks with BP Amid Job Cuts

Contract Negotiations at Whiting Refinery

By Nicole Jao

Union's Response to BP's Proposals

NEW YORK, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Workers at BP's refinery in Whiting, Indiana are in contract negotiations with the British oil major, which has proposed changes including job cuts at the 440,000-barrel-per-day facility, the United Steelworkers union said on Tuesday.

Impact on Workers and Operations

The local USW union represents around 800 workers at Whiting, the largest refinery in the U.S. Midwest. The current three-year collective bargaining agreement expires on January 31.

The union said BP had proposed a series of workplace changes, including cutting more than 200 union jobs in operations, maintenance and environmental safety as well as stripping away some workplace protections.

“We want BP to be successful and can show them ways to operate more efficiently. But it cannot come at the expense of the men and women who’ve dedicated their careers to BP’s success,” said Eric Schultz, president of local USW 7-1.

BP did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Nicole Jao in New York; Editing by Joe Bavier)