UK's WH Smith delays results once again over audit review

Dec ‌12 (Reuters) - Britain's WH Smith delayed the publication ‍of ‌its preliminary annual results for the second time ⁠on Friday, as the ‌travel retailer struggles with the fallout of some accounting failures in its U.S. operations.

The company now plans ⁠to release the results for the year ended August 31 ​on December 19, after already postponing ‌once in October.

WH Smith, ⁠which was earlier slated to publish its results on December 16, said the revised ​date will provide the company's auditor, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, "further time to complete the required audit procedures".

Shares of the company fell 2.4% to 651.5 pence ​in ‍early trading.

An independent ​review in WH Smith's books revealed that earnings in its North America business, its second-largest division, had been overstated and has since prompted a profit cut and its CEO to resign.

WH ⁠Smith is also reviewing the leadership of its North America business, where ​a new boss was appointed less than five months ago, after the review revealed weaknesses in the finance team’s composition ‌and inadequate systems, controls, and review procedures.

