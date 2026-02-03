Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on February 3, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 3, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on February 3, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 3, 2026
Novo Nordisk appoints Jamey Millar as US business head and Hong Chow for product strategy, marking key leadership changes.
PARIS, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Danish drug maker Novo Nordisk said on Wednesday it had appointed Jamey Millar head of its U.S. business, and Hong Chow head of product and portfolio strategy.
The maker of weight-loss drug Wegovy said in a statement that Millar would take on the job on February 5, succeeding Dave Moore, and that Hong would start on February 15, replacing Ludovic Helfgott.
Before joining Novo Nordisk, Jamey worked for UnitedHealth Group, as CEO of Optum Specialty Holdings, while Hong joins Novo Nordisk from Merck Healthcare in Germany, it said.
(Reporting by Louise Rasmussen, editing by Anna Ringstrom)
Corporate governance refers to the systems and processes that direct and control a company. It involves the relationships among the stakeholders and the goals for which the corporation is governed.
Management in a corporate context involves planning, organizing, leading, and controlling an organization's resources to achieve specific goals efficiently and effectively.
An appointment in a business setting refers to the act of assigning a person to a specific position or role within an organization, often involving a formal announcement.
Explore more articles in the Finance category