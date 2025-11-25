Warner Music Group settles copyright case with Suno for licensed AI music
Warner Music Group settles copyright case with Suno for licensed AI music
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on November 25, 2025
Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website.
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on November 25, 2025
(Reuters) -Warner Music Group settled its copyright infringement case with artificial intelligence-powered song creation platform Suno, enabling the startup to launch licensed AI models next year, the companies said on Tuesday.
Suno's rival Udio has also settled its copyright dispute with Warner Music and Universal Music Group recently, as music companies look to open new revenue streams for the artists and songwriters, while protecting their work.
Major record labels are trying to safeguard their vast catalogs in a sharply evolving music industry, where a surge in AI-generated music has raised ethical concerns, with users unable to distinguish AI content from human-composed songs.
Under the deal, Suno will introduce new licensed AI models that will replace its current versions in 2026.
Suno, which last week raised $250 million at a $2.45 billion valuation, said it will also implement download restrictions, making songs created on the free tier playable and shareable only, while paid users will have monthly download limits with options to purchase more.
"We'll be rolling out new, more robust features for creation, opportunities to collaborate and interact with some of the most talented musicians in the world," Suno CEO Mikey Shulman said in a statement.
The record labels sued Udio and Suno last year, alleging the AI companies copied hundreds of songs from some of the world's most popular musicians to teach their systems to create music that will "directly compete with, cheapen, and ultimately drown out" human artists.
Udio and Suno had said the use of copyrighted sound recordings to train their systems qualifies as fair use under U.S. copyright law, and they called the lawsuits attempts to stifle independent competition.
(Reporting by Jaspreet Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore)