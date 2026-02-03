Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Feb 3 (Reuters) - Shares of the Walmart advanced on Tuesday to hit $1 trillion in market value, in a first for the world's largest retailer and making it the latest U.S. company to join the trillion-dollar club.
Market capitalisation is the total market value of a company's outstanding shares of stock. It is calculated by multiplying the current share price by the total number of shares outstanding.
A retailer is a business or individual that sells goods or services directly to consumers. Retailers can operate through physical stores, online platforms, or both.
