Connect with us

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website. .

Business

VW union proposes $1.6 billion of cuts, but no plant closures

Volkswagen headquarters building with person and suitcase.

Published : 2 days ago, on

By Victoria Waldersee and Christina Amann

BERLIN/WOLFSBURG (Reuters) -Volkswagen workers offered on Wednesday to back 1.5 billion euros ($1.6 billion) in cost savings if it rules out closing plants in Germany, but warned the automaker would face an historic battle if it pressed ahead with swingeing cuts.

The proposal comes a day ahead of a third round of crunch talks between workers and management over pay cuts and factory shutdowns in Germany in the fiercest dispute in years at Europe’s biggest automaker, which – like other German industrial giants – is reeling from high costs and Chinese competition.

The IG Metall union, arguing the company was trying to push through more than 17 billion euros in cuts, said its offer was also contingent on stakeholders, including Volkswagen’s controlling Porsche and Piech families, pitching in.

In an internal memo posted to Volkswagen’s intranet and reviewed by Reuters, the carmaker’s board member for human resources said management welcomed that unions were open to measures tackling labour costs and capacity, but added that factory closures still could not be ruled out.

“Every suggestion which contributes to achieving our goals helps,” Gunnar Kilian said. “We will go into a detailed exchange in the negotiations on Thursday to make a financial assessment of the suggestions.”

Thorsten Groeger, who leads negotiations for the IG Metall union, said that if management insisted on closures – a first for Germany in the group’s 87-year history – Volkswagen workers would enter a conflict with the company “the likes of which this republic has not seen for decades”.

The union’s proposal included forgoing bonuses for 2025 and 2026, among other savings.

Complex governance, misjudged investments, poor management decisions, weak demand in Europe and China, high costs, and Germany’s crippling bureaucracy have all variously been blamed for Volkswagen’s problems in its home market.

Executives have said they do not expect the drop in demand for cars in Europe since the pandemic to return, leaving the company with excess and expensive production capacity.

On Wednesday, works council chief Daniela Cavallo said it was not blind to the market changes, but that overcapacity could be tackled without shedding jobs.

IG Metall proposed using the money from wage increases it is demanding to instead create a fund that would finance temporary reduced working hours in areas of the business suffering overcapacity.

“The Group’s finances are not yet in the red, like they were in crises in the 1970s and 1990s,” Groeger, the union’s chief negotiator, said. We can see room to take action and make investments to correct the expensive mistakes of the past.

Strikes at the majority of the carmaker’s German sites are possible from Dec. 1.

Volkswagen has said deep cuts at its core VW brand are needed to make it fit for the future, including a 10% pay cut for workers at the sites.

An internal memo drawn up by Volkswagen’s works council, reviewed by Reuters, shows the company spends a higher proportion of sales on labour costs than major rivals.

“The problems that we have are not created by the workforce and will not be solved by only looking at labour costs. Yet we are ready to make a contribution with what we have laid out here today,” Groeger said.

($1 = 0.9471 euros)

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee and Christina Amann. Writing by Christoph Steitz. Editing by Miranda Murray and Mark Potter)

 

Jesse Pitts has been with the Global Banking & Finance Review since 2016, serving in various capacities, including Graphic Designer, Content Publisher, and Editorial Assistant. As the sole graphic designer for the company, Jesse plays a crucial role in shaping the visual identity of Global Banking & Finance Review. Additionally, Jesse manages the publishing of content across multiple platforms, including Global Banking & Finance Review, Asset Digest, Biz Dispatch, Blockchain Tribune, Business Express, Brands Journal, Companies Digest, Economy Standard, Entrepreneur Tribune, Finance Digest, Fintech Herald, Global Islamic Finance Magazine, International Releases, Online World News, Luxury Adviser, Palmbay Herald, Startup Observer, Technology Dispatch, Trading Herald, and Wealth Tribune.

Global Banking & Finance Review

 

Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?

Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Recent Post