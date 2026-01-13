Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 13, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 13, 2026
STOCKHOLM, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Sweden's Volvo Cars has paused operations at its battery startup Novo Energy while its search for a partner for the project continues, Novo Energy said on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Marie Mannes and Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik)
A battery startup is a new company focused on developing and producing battery technologies, often aimed at improving energy storage solutions for electric vehicles and renewable energy applications.
A partner in business refers to an individual or entity that collaborates with another in a business venture, sharing profits, risks, and responsibilities.
A financial pause refers to a temporary halt in operations or investments, often due to strategic reassessment or the search for new opportunities.
Explore more articles in the Finance category