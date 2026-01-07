Volvo brings in former Polestar CEO as design chief
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 7, 2026
STOCKHOLM, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Volvo Cars said on Wednesday that Thomas Ingenlath would return to the Sweden-based group to lead its design team.
Volvo Cars, which is majority-owned by China's Geely Holding, said in a statement it had appointed Ingenlath as chief design officer effective February 1.
Ingenlath has earlier served as senior vice president for design at Volvo Cars and, more recently, as CEO of Swedish electric vehicle maker Polestar. He left Polestar, which is also controlled by Geely, in 2024.
Nick Groenenthal has served as acting chief design officer since Jeremy Offer left the job in July 2025.
(Reporting by Marie Mannes, writing by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik)
A chief design officer (CDO) is an executive responsible for overseeing the design and user experience of a company's products and services, ensuring they align with the brand's vision and meet customer needs.
A majority-owned company is one where a single entity or group holds more than 50% of the company's shares, giving them control over business decisions and operations.
An electric vehicle (EV) is a type of vehicle that is powered entirely or partially by electricity, using electric motors instead of traditional internal combustion engines.
