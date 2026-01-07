STOCKHOLM, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Volvo Cars said on Wednesday that Thomas Ingenlath would return to the Sweden-based group to lead its design team.

Volvo Cars, which is majority-owned by China's Geely Holding, said in a statement it had appointed Ingenlath as chief design officer effective February 1.

Ingenlath has earlier served as senior vice president for design at Volvo Cars and, more recently, as CEO of Swedish electric vehicle maker Polestar. He left Polestar, which is also controlled by Geely, in 2024.

Nick Groenenthal has served as acting chief design officer since Jeremy Offer left the job in July 2025.

(Reporting by Marie Mannes, writing by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik)