Volkswagen Issues Recall for 44,000 ID.4 Vehicles Over Fire Risk

Jan 27 (Reuters) - German automaker Volkswagen will recall 44,551 ID.4 electric vehicles in the U.S. in two separate recalls tied to potential battery-related fire risks, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Tuesday.

In the larger recall, involving 43,881 vehicles from model years 2023–2025, the high‑voltage battery may overheat, increasing the risk of a fire, NHTSA said.

Dealers will update the battery software and replace the battery pack if needed, free of charge, the agency said.

Separately, Volkswagen is recalling 670 ID.4 vehicles from model years 2023-2024, citing the risk of a battery fire due to misaligned electrodes in certain high‑voltage battery cell modules.

