Vodafone Divests 50% Stake in VodafoneZiggo to Liberty Global for $1.18B

Vodafone's Strategic Stake Sale

LONDON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Vodafone said on Wednesday it would sell its 50% stake in Dutch joint-venture VodafoneZiggo to its partner Liberty Global for 1 billion euros ($1.18 billion) in cash and a 10% stake in a new enlarged Benelux telecoms group.

Details of the Transaction

Liberty Global will own 90% of the new Ziggo Group, which will bring together its Belgian operator Telenet with VodafoneZiggo. It said it planned to spin off Ziggo Group and list it on Euronext in Amsterdam in 2027.

Market Reaction

Shares in Vodafone rose 4% after the deal was announced on Wednesday.

Future Prospects for Vodafone

Vodafone and Liberty Global brought together their mobile and fixed-line networks nearly a decade ago in a stronger competitor to KPN.

Vodafone's Chief Executive Margherita Della Valle said the deal had been agreed at an attractive valuation.

"This transaction delivers 1 billion euros in cash to Vodafone, and we have the potential for further value creation through our 10% stake in Ziggo Group, a business with greater scale," she said on Wednesday.

($1 = 0.8447 euros)

(Reporting by Raechel Thankam Job in Bengaluru and Paul Sandle in London; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala and William James)