By Leo Marchandon, Gianluca Lo Nostro and Florence Loeve

PARIS (Reuters) -France's top civil court on Friday overturned a ruling against the Bollorés and ordered a retrial in a dispute over Vivendi ownership, prolonging uncertainty over whether the billionaire family must initiate a potentially costly buyout of minority shareholders.

The Cour de Cassation struck down an earlier appeals court decision that determined the family had exercised "de facto control" over Vivendi after the media group's 2024 breakup.

In a retrial, the timeline of which is yet to be determined, parties will be able to present new arguments to a different appeals court, though they cannot re-litigate issues already decided by the Cour de Cassation.

Corporate France is closely watching whether courts will uphold a strict interpretation based exclusively on voting rights or adopt a broader standard that factors in effective influence.

TOP COURT REJECTS BROADER 'CONTROL' DEFINITION

The case centred on whether the Bolloré family exercised effective control of Vivendi despite holding only 29.9% through Bolloré SE, carefully structured below France's 30% mandatory takeover threshold.

The Paris Court of Appeal had ruled in April that the family's influence went beyond its voting stake, based on factors including board representation and operational control, and determined that Vivendi's treasury shares should be added to the Bolloré tally.

During a hearing on Tuesday, Vivendi's lawyer Alain Benabent argued that the appeals court had exceeded its powers, while Bolloré's lawyer argued that it had wrongly broadened the interpretation of control beyond majority voting rights.

In its decision, the Cour de Cassation found that Vincent Bolloré did not control Vivendi and rejected the appeals court's reasoning that control could be inferred from factors like his reputation or personal authority at Vivendi shareholder meetings.

Vincent Bolloré is the CEO of Compagnie de l'Odet, which owns around 71% of Bolloré SE, while his four children hold key executive and board roles across the group's other companies.

($1 = 0.8637 euros)

(Reporting by Leo Marchandon and Gianluca Lo Nostro in Gdansk, Florence Loeve in Paris, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)