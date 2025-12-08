Dec 5 (Reuters) - Visa is relocating its European headquarters to London's Canary Wharf financial district, the Canary Wharf Group said on Friday.

The firm is leasing 300,000 square feet on a 15-year term at One Canada Square, and is set to relocate from Paddington in the summer of 2028, the group added.

Canary Wharf Group, which runs the wider financial district and is co-owned by QIA and Canada's Brookfield, was hit hard by the pandemic-induced fall in office demand. The area is now enjoying a rebound as more firms push staff to return to office.

"Canary Wharf continues to attract a diverse range of global businesses. We are delighted to welcome Visa who have chosen the Wharf for their European headquarters as the best location to support their business growth," Shobi Khan, Canary Wharf Group CEO, said.

JPMorgan Chase last week unveiled a plan to build a tower in the Canary Wharf financial district that will contribute 9.9 billion pounds ($13.2 billion) over six years to the local economy - including the cost of construction - and create 7,800 jobs.

Qatar's sovereign wealth fund is revising plans for a revamp of its HSBC skyscraper in the east London district to retain more office space, Reuters reported in November.

($1 = 0.7494 pounds)

(Reporting by Gursimran Kaur and Rajveer Sigh Pardesi in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee, Mrigank Dhaniwala and Harikrishnan Nair)