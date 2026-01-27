Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 27, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 27, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 27, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 27, 2026
Vilnius Airport halted flights again due to suspected Belarus balloon incursion, disrupting Lithuania's airspace and affecting travel operations.
STOCKHOLM, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Vilnius Airport suspended operations again on Tuesday due to suspected disruption of Lithuania's airspace by balloons sent from Belarus, the national crisis management said.
(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Gareth Jones)
Airspace refers to the portion of the atmosphere controlled by a country above its territory, including its territorial waters. It is regulated for safety and security of air traffic.
A crisis management plan is a strategic framework that outlines how an organization will respond to and recover from unexpected emergencies or disruptions, ensuring safety and continuity.
Flight suspension is the temporary halt of flight operations at an airport due to safety concerns, such as adverse weather conditions or security threats, impacting air travel.
A balloon incursion refers to the unauthorized entry of balloons into a country's airspace, which can pose security risks and lead to the suspension of air traffic.
Air travel disruption occurs when scheduled flights are delayed, canceled, or rerouted due to unforeseen events, such as security threats or severe weather conditions.
Explore more articles in the Finance category