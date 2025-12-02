COPENHAGEN, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Wind turbine maker Vestas will double production capacity at its onshore blade factory in Poland to address increasing demand across Europe, hiring more than 300 workers, the Danish company said in a statement late on Monday.

The expansion will add a second production line to make blades for Vestas' V172-7.2 MW turbine, which will mainly serve the growing German market, a spokesperson told Reuters.

Vestas took over the blade factory in Goleniow from LM Wind Power in September.

Germany installed 2.2 gigawatt (GW) of onshore wind in the first half of 2025, up 67% on the year, according to industry group WindEurope.

Germany is expected to add 5.1 GW of onshore wind capacity for the full year, making it Europe's largest market. Vestas now operates 10 plants across Europe and employs around 2,300 people in Poland.

