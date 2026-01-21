Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 21, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 21, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 21, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 21, 2026
Venture Global secured a victory in an arbitration case against Spain's Repsol over LNG sales from the Calcasieu Pass project.
Jan 21 (Reuters) - Venture Global said on Wednesday an arbitration tribunal had ruled in its favour in a dispute with Spain's Repsol over liquefied natural gas sales from its Calcasieu Pass project under a long-term supply contract.
(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shreya Biswas)
Liquefied natural gas (LNG) is natural gas that has been cooled to a liquid state at about -162°C. This process reduces its volume, making it easier to transport and store.
A tribunal is a type of court or quasi-judicial body that is established to resolve specific types of disputes, often in a more informal and expedited manner than traditional courts.
Venture capital is a form of private equity financing that is provided to startups and small businesses with long-term growth potential, often in exchange for equity ownership.
Explore more articles in the Finance category