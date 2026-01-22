Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Last updated: January 22, 2026
Vanguard reduces UK investment exposure in its $70B fund range, adjusting LifeStrategy funds' home bias amid government reforms.
LONDON, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Vanguard will scale back its exposure to UK stocks and bonds across a retail fund range managing about 52 billion pounds ($70 billion), despite government pressure on asset managers to steer more money into domestic markets.
Vanguard said it would reduce the "home bias" in place for its 'LifeStrategy' mutual funds, reducing this to 20% from 25% for equity products and to 20% from 35% for fixed income products.
The changes will be phased in from late-March to June this year, it added, alongside changes to reduce fees.
"Over time, as UK investors have grown more confident investing internationally, LifeStrategy has evolved to have a more global focus," Vanguard said, adding that it remained committed to the UK and "optimistic" about its future.
The British government has pursued a series of reforms designed to increase private investment into UK assets.
($1 = 0.7450 pounds)
(Reporting by Iain Withers, Editing by Louise Heavens)
Equity refers to the ownership value in an asset or a company, representing the shareholders' stake in the business after all liabilities have been deducted.
Fixed income refers to investment types that provide returns in the form of regular, fixed payments, such as bonds or loans, typically offering lower risk.
A mutual fund is an investment vehicle that pools money from multiple investors to purchase a diversified portfolio of stocks, bonds, or other securities.
